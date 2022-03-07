 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash claims life of Laurel Fork man

A crash south of the Blue Ridge Parkway, near the Patrick County line, has claimed the life of a Laurel Fork man.

The Virginia State Police responded at 11:24 a.m. on Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Ward's Gap Road, a half-mile north of Little Rock Road, a release stated. 

When they arrived they discovered that the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, Joey A. Dalton, 46, had been ejected from the vehicle and was dead at the scene, the release said. 

Police determined that Dalton was traveling north on Ward's Gap Road when his pickup ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. 

Dalton was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation, and no other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

