Crash claims two lives

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on Va. 57 (Fairystone Park Highway), one tenth of a mile west of Route 687 (Stones Dairy Road) in Henry County.

A 2016 Kia Soul was traveling east on Va. 57 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1999 Lincoln Town Car head-on, a press release from the VSP states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kia was driven by Rico Thadeaus Scales, 34, of Spencer, the release states. Scales was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist, where he later died. The passenger, Kimberly D. Lawson, 35, also was injured and transported to a local hospital; Lawson was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release states.

The Lincoln was driven by Bruce Clifton Joyce, 78, of Bassett. He was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.