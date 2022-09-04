 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crash damages five vehicles

  • 0

Four vehicles were damaged by a fifth car Friday afternoon, but no one was injured.

Shortly before 1 p.m. a silver four-door car left the roadway on Commonwealth Boulevard just west of the intersection with VC Drive traveled down an embankment and collided with four parked vehicles in the Roses parking lot.

There were no occupants in the parked vehicles, and the driver of the car exited the vehicle after the crash and appeared to be unhurt.

Rescue and police responded to the scene, and wreckers were called to tow any vehicles that may have become disabled.

It was unclear what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle or what the amount of damage might have been.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BZA denies hookah permit and approves solar farm

BZA denies hookah permit and approves solar farm

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals met on Wednesday, denying a special use permit for a hookah bar, approving a special use permit for two solar facilities and presented a plaque to board member Sandra Adams for her retirement from the board.

Martinsville is growing

Martinsville is growing

Despite 125 Covid-related deaths and being often described as an aging community, the City of Martinsville has actually grown in population si…

WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

Hairston served in World War II aboard the USS General W.F. Hase, a US Navy transport ship supporting the westward drive of naval forces in the Western Pacific. He is the husband of Magdalene, and the couple live in Bassett.

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert