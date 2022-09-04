Crash damages five vehicles

Four vehicles were damaged by a fifth car Friday afternoon, but no one was injured.

Shortly before 1 p.m. a silver four-door car left the roadway on Commonwealth Boulevard just west of the intersection with VC Drive traveled down an embankment and collided with four parked vehicles in the Roses parking lot.

There were no occupants in the parked vehicles, and the driver of the car exited the vehicle after the crash and appeared to be unhurt.

Rescue and police responded to the scene, and wreckers were called to tow any vehicles that may have become disabled.

It was unclear what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle or what the amount of damage might have been.

No other information was available.