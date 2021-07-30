Crash in Cascade involves car and tractor

A collision occurred between a car and a tractor on U.S. 58 in Cascade, closing traffic to one eastbound lane during the morning commute on Friday.

A Toyota RAV 4 had come to rest crossways in the road on the eastbound side of U.S. 58 about 150 feet west of Long Circle and within site of the Shiloh Baptist Church across the street.

The airbag had been deployed and there was heavy damage to the front end.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A John Deere tractor with its frontend loader extended was off the side of the road and appeared to be pushed up against the tree line.

At around 8 a.m. a wrecker arrived to tow the car from the scene.

The Brosville Volunteer Fire and EMS responded with multiple vehicles and the crash was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

It was not clear who or how many people might have been injured, but a worker on the scene picking up debris said he did not think anyone suffered any life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.