Crash in City injures two

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Market Street and Cleveland Avenue Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital.

Anna Kaye Scott, 24, of Martinsville, was driving a 2010 Nissan Murano north on Cleveland Avenue and attempting to turn left onto Market Street when she collided with a 2012 Honda CRV driven by Ned Raleigh Hairston, 60, of Martinsville who was headed south on Cleveland Avenue at the intersection, an MPD vehicle crash report stated.

Both vehicles were going about 15 mph at the time of the crash, but $9,000 in total damages was shared by both vehicles, the reported stated, approximately $5,000 to the Honda and $4,000 to the Nissan.

Scott was uninjured, but Hairston and a passenger in his vehicle, Dorothu Mae Hairston, 62, were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report indicated it was raining at the time of the crash and the roadway was wet.

Scott was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the intersection and surrounding parts of Market and Cleveland were closed while the vehicles were moved and debris was cleaned from the roadway.