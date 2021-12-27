Crash involved motorcycle on Christmas Day

A biker was injured on Christmas Day when the motorcycle he was on apparently collided with a silver SUV at the intersection of Callands and Sago roads.

The SUV was stopped partly on Sago Road and partly on Callands Road, and the touring-style motorcycle was overturned in the westbound lane of Callands Road at the intersection.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and within site of the Callands Fire and Rescue Department.

Two rescue vehicles responded to the crash.

The westbound lane of Callands Road was closed while rescue workers attended to the biker.

The National Weather Services in Blacksburg recorded an unseasonably high of 69 degrees in Martinsville on Christmas Day, and skies were sunny and clear that afternoon.

The crash occurred in Pittsylvania County, about three miles beyond the Henry County line.

Virginia State Police had not yet arrived on the scene and no other information was available.