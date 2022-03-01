 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash involves two vehicles on Greensboro Road

Two vehicles collided on the Greensboro Road Tuesday afternoon, but it appears the occupants of both vehicles escaped without life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Greensboro Road near the intersection with Evening Star Lane and almost directly in front of the Family Dollar Store.

A white compact SUV was stopped sideways in the road with heavy frontend damage.

Two people sat by the side of the road while a third person leaned against a stop sign nearby. All three appeared to be uninjured.

Nearby, also stopped sideways in the road with the front of the vehicle over the curb was a maroon Dodge Durango with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A Henry County Sheriff’s police car blocked traffic going southbound at the intersection.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the vehicles and debris had been removed from the road by 2 p.m.

No other details were available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

