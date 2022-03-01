Crash involves two vehicles on Greensboro Road

Two vehicles collided on the Greensboro Road Tuesday afternoon, but it appears the occupants of both vehicles escaped without life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Greensboro Road near the intersection with Evening Star Lane and almost directly in front of the Family Dollar Store.

A white compact SUV was stopped sideways in the road with heavy frontend damage.

Two people sat by the side of the road while a third person leaned against a stop sign nearby. All three appeared to be uninjured.

Nearby, also stopped sideways in the road with the front of the vehicle over the curb was a maroon Dodge Durango with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A Henry County Sheriff’s police car blocked traffic going southbound at the intersection.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the vehicles and debris had been removed from the road by 2 p.m.

No other details were available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

