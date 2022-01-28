 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash involving Henry County School bus claims life of Martinsville man

Henry County School bus crash

Michael Scott Dunkley of Martinsville died after the 2018 Kia Optima he was driving collided with Henry County School bus #145 Friday morning on Preston Road.

 CHARLES ROARK, STAR NEWS

A Martinsville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a Henry County School bus Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 6:53 a.m. on Preston Road, near Meadowood Trail in Henry County. A 2011 Bluebird school bus, #145, had pulled out of a driveway and was making a left turn onto Preston when it collided with a 2018 Kia Optima driven by Michael Scott Dunkley, 51, of Martinsville, a release stated.

Dunkley was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. School bus driver Thomas E. Dillon, 71, of Martinsville, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, the release said.

Henry County Schools Communications Director told the Bulletin that no students were injured in the crash.

"At the start of the morning bus run, bus #145 was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Spencer Preston Road," wrote Hatchett by email. "There were no students onboard at the time."

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash, which remains under investigation, but the release stated that "speed was a factor in the crash."

The crash becomes the fourth incident involving a Henry County school bus this year. 

On Nov. 12, a Ford pickup truck and Henry County School bus #54 struck each other head-on on North River Road at the U.S. 220 bypass exit in Fieldale. 

There were no students on the bus when that crash occurred, and although VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts was unsure at the time he spoke with the Bulletin if there were any injuries, a 911 communications dispatcher relayed information from a first responder on the scene that two people had been injured. 

The school bus ran into a guardrail on the northbound side of the North River Road and sustained significant damage in front. The pickup truck was destroyed.

On Nov. 9 a Dodge Ram pickup collided with the side of Henry County School bus #86 in the 5,000 block of Appalachian Drive (State Route 57). 

No one was injured, but the collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment and the bus came to rest near the railroad track below.

Three students and the bus driver suffered non-life threatening injuries on that Nov. 9 wreck, a VSP report stated.

On Sept. 23, Jaxon Harris, 8, was struck by a Toyota pickup truck on Chatham Road (Route 57) in Henry County after getting off of Henry County School bus #147. 

Harris was flown by air-care to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but survived. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

