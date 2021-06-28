Crash on Carver Road sends one to Roanoke hospital with serious injuries

One person has been flown to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke for treatment of serious injuries after a head-on collision Monday morning in Henry County.

The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at 8:41 a.m., when a Jeep Cherokee and a dump truck collided at the 1500 block of Carver Road.

The Jeep was total destroyed, and the dump truck received substantial front-end damage.

The names of those involved have not been released, but lettering on the passenger door of the dump truck indicated the vehicle belonged to Gem E. Kendrick from Penhook.

It was unclear from a release from the VSP whether the person who was flown to Roanoke came from the Jeep or the dump truck.

Multiple fire and rescue agencies responded to the call, and the Virginia State Police are investigating the collision.