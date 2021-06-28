 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash on Carver Road sends one to Roanoke hospital with serious injuries
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Crash on Carver Road sends one to Roanoke hospital with serious injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person has been flown to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke for treatment of serious injuries after a head-on collision Monday morning in Henry County.

The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at 8:41 a.m., when a Jeep Cherokee and a dump truck collided at the 1500 block of Carver Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jeep was total destroyed, and the dump truck received substantial front-end damage. 

The names of those involved have not been released, but lettering on the passenger door of the dump truck indicated the vehicle belonged to Gem E. Kendrick from Penhook.

It was unclear from a release from the VSP whether the person who was flown to Roanoke came from the Jeep or the dump truck.

Multiple fire and rescue agencies responded to the call, and the Virginia State Police are investigating the collision. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These cave paintings of animals could be the earliest ever discovered

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert