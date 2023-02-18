A two-vehicle collision in Martinsville sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning.

A 911 Communications dispatcher notified Martinsville police and rescue of a crash involving a tractor-trailer cab and a compact car on Cleveland Avenue near its intersection with East Market Street.

Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS arrived on the scene just before 8 a.m. and discovered the compact car had struck the rear of the cab and the airbags on the car had deployed.

The driver of the car, a woman, was taken by ambulance to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

The driver of the tractor trailer was outside of his vehicle and did not appear to be injured.

Both vehicles were stopped in the southbound lane of Cleveland Avenue and both were facing south.

A wrecker had not yet arrived when rescue workers on the scene began sweeping up debris from the roadway.