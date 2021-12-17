 Skip to main content
Crash on Memorial Boulevard involves three vehicles

Three vehicles collided on Memorial Boulevard near the intersection with Commonwealth Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

A Chevrolet pickup in the northbound lane of Memorial Boulevard had frontend damage. The front bumper, debris from the vehicle and liquid leaking from the vehicles were on the roadway in front of the vehicle. 

About 50 feet north of the pickup, also in the northbound lane of Memorial Boulevard, a blue Nissan Maxima was stopped in the roadway with damage to the right-rear quarter panel.

A black SUV appeared to have left the roadway on Memorial Boulevard and struck an Arby's sign at 1130 Memorial Boulevard before coming to a stop.

It was not known if there were any injuries in the wreck, but no one on scene appeared to be suffering a life-threatening condition.

The incident occurred just outside the city limits in Henry County, but Martinsville Fire and EMS responded and the crash was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

