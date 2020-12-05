Crash on Starling Avenue closes road and knocks out power in Martinsville

The driver escaped injury early Friday morning, but his vehicle clipped two utility poles, knocking out power to residents and businesses and closing Starling Avenue from Cleveland Avenue to Market Street in Martinsville for most of the day.

Montez Deandre Hairston, 19, of 10 Starling Ave., Apt. 207 in Martinsville wrecked the 2004 Pontiac Gran Prix he was driving at 1:57 a.m., a report filed by Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos states.

The incident occurred on Starling Avenue, 50 feet west of its intersection with Mulberry Road and Market Street and just more than 1,000 feet from where Hairston lives.

Hairston was wearing his seat belt, the airbag was deployed, and Hairston was not injured, the incident report stated.

Panos estimated the damage to the Pontiac to be $5,500, and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The report indicated that Hairston was driving 30 mph, the speed limit, when the crash occurred.

Two utility poles were brought to the ground during the crash, leaving power lines across the road and in nearby yards.

The Martinsville Utility Department was called to the scene and were working to replace the poles and restore power after dark Friday night.