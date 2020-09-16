Crash sends N.C. man to hospital with serious injuries

A Roxboro, N.C., man was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Mulberry Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A call came in to the 911 Communications Center at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday describing a man unconscious but breathing.

When officers arrived they found Briante Jamal Mills, 20, of 390 Henderson Road, Apt. 7F in Roxboro, partially ejected from a 1998 Lexus ES300 that had crashed into a tree.

Martinsville Police Officer E. Clark stated in his accident report that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Mulberry Road when the operator began to lose control, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree to the right of the roadway.

The crash occurred in front of 1403 Mulberry Road, 168 feet north of Whittle Road.

The vehicle was estimated to be travelling at 35 mph in a 35 mph zone when the wreck occurred.

Clark determined that Mills had failed to maintain proper control.

Martinsville Fire and EMS workers arrived on the scene and transported Mills to the hospital. Air-care was called on standby, but it is unknown if it was used.