Crash sends two to hospital

This single-vehicle crash occurred on Old Leaksville Road on Thursday.

Two people were airlifted to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle crash in Ridgeway Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched rescue to Old Leaksville Road in Ridgeway, just a few hundred feet from its intersection with Morehead Avenue.

It was not clear what the make and model of the vehicle was, but it was identified as a convertible that had come to rest on its side just off of the east side of the road. 

The Virginia State Police didn't have the full report from the investigating trooper Friday afternoon, but did confirm the incident as a "single-vehicle overturned with ejection."

A landing zone for two helicopters was set up at the Blue Ridge Regional Library in Ridgeway, about a mile away, but State Police were unsure to which hospital the patients may have been taken. 

A summons was issued, but it was not made clear what the summons was for or who it was issued to.

The Ridgeway Rescue Squad, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety, Henry County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police responded to the scene. 

No other information was made available.  

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

