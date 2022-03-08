Crews are repairing power lines throughout the area

After a day of strong winds and multiple brush fires in the area, Appalachian Power crews are busy repairing power lines that were damaged or destroyed.

Wind-related power outages on the Appalachian Power outage map Tuesday morning showed 228 customers in Henry County were without power and 106 were without electricity in Patrick County.

The largest area affected was in the Axton area, just west of Cascade Road, where 111 customers were without power. Appalachian estimated the power would be restored by 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Other areas affected were along Soapstone Road in the Horsepasture community where 32 customers were without power with an estimated power restoration of 10 p.m. tonight.

There are 32 customers without power along the Old Sand Road in Ridgeway, and power to them has also been estimated to be restored by 10 p.m.

There were 17 customers without power on Skyview Trail, just north of the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in the Spencer community. Their power is expected to be back on by 3 p.m.

In Patrick County, 24 customers were without power on Pleasant View Drive with an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m.

Power outages may be reported online at appalachainpower.com of by calling 1-800-956-4237.

The National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg says our next weather event will occur tonight and Wednesday morning when rainfall amounts will likely exceed one inch across much of the area, causing minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Then a strong, winter-like weather system will impact our area this weekend, with more heavy rainfall and the return of strong winds with very cold temperatures returning on Sunday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

