2 arrested after bomb threat at Walmart
2 arrested after bomb threat at Walmart

  • Updated
KEEGAN BLAISE ASHBROOK

Keegan Blaise Ashbrook
Ricky Stout

Rickey Stout

The two men sought after a bomb threat was called in at Walmart in Martinsville on Sunday have been arrested and charged.

Keegan Blaise Ashbrook, 18, of Frontage Road in Roanoke had been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting that day at the store, which is at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s office said.

But investigators determined it was Ashbrook’s companion, Ricky Lee Stout, 36, of Glen Meadow Court in Rocky Mount, who called in a bomb threat that caused the store to be evacuated while Ashbrook was being detained.

walmart2

Walmart evacuated, police block off parking while they investigate a bomb threat.

The threat was called into Walmart at approximately 2:34 p.m., and a search by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Tech Police Department found nothing suspicious.

Detectives learned that Ashbrook and Stout had entered the store together. At about 2:25, Ashbrook was detained by employees for shoplifting. Moments after Ashbrook was detained, the store received the bomb threat.

Investigators found evidence Stout had been called in the threat, the release said, in an apparent attempt to help Ashbrook.

Stout was arrested on Tuesday and charged with threatening to bomb a building (a felony). He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $3500 secured bond.

Ashbrook, who was arrested that day, was charged with shoplifting and possession of a concealed weapon (both misdemeanors). He has been released on a $1500 secured bond.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

