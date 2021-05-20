2 arrested after bomb threat at Walmart

The two men sought after a bomb threat was called in at Walmart in Martinsville on Sunday have been arrested and charged.

Keegan Blaise Ashbrook, 18, of Frontage Road in Roanoke had been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting that day at the store, which is at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s office said.

But investigators determined it was Ashbrook’s companion, Ricky Lee Stout, 36, of Glen Meadow Court in Rocky Mount, who called in a bomb threat that caused the store to be evacuated while Ashbrook was being detained.

The threat was called into Walmart at approximately 2:34 p.m., and a search by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Tech Police Department found nothing suspicious.

Detectives learned that Ashbrook and Stout had entered the store together. At about 2:25, Ashbrook was detained by employees for shoplifting. Moments after Ashbrook was detained, the store received the bomb threat.

Investigators found evidence Stout had been called in the threat, the release said, in an apparent attempt to help Ashbrook.