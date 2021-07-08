2 dead bodies found in residence in Bassett

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies found two bodies apparently dead for several days inside a residence in Bassett on Thursday afternoon.

They were identified as Luther Willie Wagoner, 68, and Pennar Elizabeth Helton, 78, both of 151 Belcroft Circle in Bassett, which is the address where their bodies were found, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call reporting two apparently dead people inside. That’s when deputies found Wagoner and Helton.

Property records indicate the residence is a mobile home with a ramp for the disabled attached to it.

The release said evidence at the scene indicated the pair had been dead for several days. Their bodies were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone who has recently been in contact with Wagoner and Helton or who has information regarding their deaths is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.