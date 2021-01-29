2 Martinsville man charged in shooting

Two Martinsville men have been charged in a shooting earlier this month that damaged property in the 400 block of First Street in the city.

Martinsville Police officers responded at approximately 11:49 p.m. on Jan. 15 to a report of shots fired near the intersection of First Street and B Street and found that a structure and a vehicle in the 400 block of First Street had been struck by gunfire, an MPD release said.

On Friday MPD arrested Devon Martin, 40 of 111 Gravley St. and Calvin Dominique Beal, 31 of 200 First St., both in Martinsville, and charged them with a variety of offenses related to that incident.

Martin was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony vandalism, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within the city limits and reckless handling of a firearm, the release said.

Beal was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits, the release said.

Despite the wounding charge, the release did not mention any individual who had been struck in the shooting.

Both men are being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

The case remains under investigation, and police ask anyone who has information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Those providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) are eligible for up to $2,500 in reward.