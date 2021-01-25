20-year-old Martinsville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

A 20-year-old Martinsville man is dead after a Monday afternoon shooting, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Shortly before 2 p.m. authorities responded to 200 Lakewood Park Drive after receiving a report of someone being shot, according to a news release.

Arriving minutes after the 911 call, deputies found Jeremiah Jerron Turner, who lived at the home, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police reported they believe a man came to the home and knocked on the door. When he was allowed inside, he the victim greeted him and both went into a bedroom, according to the release.

After entering the bedroom, multiple gunshots rang out and the suspect — described as a white man wearing a hat, flannel shirt and jeans — ran off.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.