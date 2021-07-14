Abduction charges again Texas man involving Bassett girl move to circuit court

Charges against a Texas man for the abduction of a 12-year-old Bassett girl were certified to Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Kaleb Merritt, 21, of Spring, Texas, appeared in Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Court for a preliminary hearing on charges of rape, abduction and solicitation of a girl that began with an online relationship in December and culminated with the girl’s disappearance from her home in February.

An Amber Alert was issued, and police caught up with Merritt and the girl in Henderson, N.C.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the girl was called to the stand to testify, and she said that it was her intention to run away with Merritt because she loved him.

A portion of an interview between Merritt and investigators read at the hearing indicated that Merritt did not consider himself kidnapping a child but that the two had agreed to run away together.

The Bulletin had published the name of the girl when she was considered a missing person, but because of her age and the nature of the case, she isn't named in this account.