Academy graduates candidates for law enforcement agencies and jails

The Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy’s commencement for Entry Level Law Enforcement Session and Entry Level Jail, Courtroom Security, Civil Process Officer School Session was last Friday at Jack Dalton Park.
State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Salem) was the guest speaker. Danville Police Department Chaplain Dr. G.H. Vaughan gave the invocation and prayer.
The law enforcement graduates were James Curtis, Aaron Davis and Tyler Hall, all of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Matteu Harper, Alfredo Huerta and David Koger, all of the Martinsville Police Department; Michael Cagle, Kameron Clay, Zaccheus Davis, Tyquan Graves, Sheila Hughes, Bryanna McLaughlin and Cody D. Young, all of the Danville Police Department ;and Coleman Teegarden of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
The jail graduates were Kasey Creel, Logan Grubbs, Robert Tatum and Darrell Wilson, all of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Mark K. Davis II of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office; Joseph Fazzio and Matthew Williams of the Danville Sheriff’s Office; and Joseph Eanes of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
The class presidents were Huerta and Lance Davis, selected to represent the rest of the recruits in their classes. They were liaisons between the students and academy staff and instructors.
Awards were presented:
- EVOV training is about 60 hours of operating a patrol vehicle in emergency mode. The top three drivers in each division were: Gold, Koger and Eanes; Silver, Huerta and Fazzio; and Bronze, Curtis and Lance Davis.
- The top shooters after about 60 hours of firearms training were: Gold, Teegarden and Grubbs; Silver, Koger and Lance Davis; and Bronze, Zaccheus Davis and Creel.
- The possible perfect score on the physical training test is 350. The Physical Training Awards went to: Gold, Huerta, score 318, and Williams, 325; Silver, Young, 308, and Grubbs, 306; and Bronze, McLaughlin and Koger, tied at 301, and Lance Davis, 274.
- The Academic Leader Award goes to the recruits with the highest grade-point averages. They were Curtis and Lance Davis.
- Instructors Awards went to Capt. Chad Roads of the Martinsville Police Department and Deputy Howard Crump of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
Serving on the academy’s board of directors are Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, chair; Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth, vice chair; Pittsylvania County Emergency Management Director Chris Slemp, secretary; Martinsville-Henry County Emergency Management Director J.R. Powell; Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor; Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper; Chatham Police Department Chief Randy Lawson; Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry; Danville Fire Department Emergency Communications Center Chief Dave Coffey; Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith; Gretna Police Department Chief David W. Wilkes; Martinsville Police Department Chief Eddie Cassady; and Patrick Henry Community College security chief Gary Dove.