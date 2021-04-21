Academy graduates candidates for law enforcement agencies and jails

The Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy’s commencement for Entry Level Law Enforcement Session and Entry Level Jail, Courtroom Security, Civil Process Officer School Session was last Friday at Jack Dalton Park.

State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Salem) was the guest speaker. Danville Police Department Chaplain Dr. G.H. Vaughan gave the invocation and prayer.

The law enforcement graduates were James Curtis, Aaron Davis and Tyler Hall, all of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Matteu Harper, Alfredo Huerta and David Koger, all of the Martinsville Police Department; Michael Cagle, Kameron Clay, Zaccheus Davis, Tyquan Graves, Sheila Hughes, Bryanna McLaughlin and Cody D. Young, all of the Danville Police Department ;and Coleman Teegarden of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail graduates were Kasey Creel, Logan Grubbs, Robert Tatum and Darrell Wilson, all of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Mark K. Davis II of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office; Joseph Fazzio and Matthew Williams of the Danville Sheriff’s Office; and Joseph Eanes of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The class presidents were Huerta and Lance Davis, selected to represent the rest of the recruits in their classes. They were liaisons between the students and academy staff and instructors.