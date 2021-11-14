All charges dropped against man arrested in Dunlap Street shooting

A Ridgeway man has been released from jail after all charges against him related to a shooting on Dunlap Street in Martinsville were dismissed by the prosecution.
Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, was shot in the stomach on Dunlap Street on a Sunday night on Nov. 7 and told investigators that Donte Cheron Freeman, 39, of Ridgeway, had shot him, according to Lt. Sandy Hines of the Martinsville Police Department.
Freeman was arrested on Wednesday and held without bail after Carilion Health System Police in Roanoke arrested him when he went to the hospital to visit a relative.
Within 36 hours of the arrest Spencer recanted his statement to police, and the case fell apart.
“It is extremely disappointing and harmful to the criminal justice system as a whole when victims or witnesses are insistent on the events of an incident and the physical evidence corroborates those statements, only to have them change their position and become uncooperative,” said Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher by email. “I believe that our investigators did an excellent job at preparing a case in which probable cause was clearly established and verified by an independent magistrate, but because the victim recanted his statements, there is little we can do for the case to proceed without new or additional evidence.”
Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall said there wasn’t anything that could be done other than dismiss the charges against Freeman.
“Spencer said he was drugged up when he told our investigators who did it and afterward he said he wasn’t thinking clear and came up with some story about two young men in ski masks shooting him,” said Hall. “This was a shooting that occurred on a street in Martinsville where people live and children play, and now there’s no one in jail.”
Police responded to the incident at 9:36 p.m. and found Spencer with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sovah Martinsville and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial. Hall described Spencer’s condition as “touch and go” for a while, and he is recovering.
Freeman was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, use of a firearm to commit aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and willfully discharging a firearm in a street resulting in bodily injury.
The court docket listed Freeman as scheduled to appear in Martinsville General District Court at 1 p.m. on Friday, where all six charges related to the shooting were disposed nolle prosequi, a Latin phrase that is also used as a legal term which directly translates to “not wish to prosecute.”
An entry of nolle prosequi indicates that the prosecutor or plaintiff has decided to abandon the prosecution.
Hall said it was his understanding that the investigation of the case would remain.
Fincher confirmed the department would continue to pursue any leads, but he wasn’t optimistic about it.
Said Fincher: “Our investigators will continue to look for additional information in the case, if it exists.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.