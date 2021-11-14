All charges dropped against man arrested in Dunlap Street shooting

A Ridgeway man has been released from jail after all charges against him related to a shooting on Dunlap Street in Martinsville were dismissed by the prosecution.

Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, was shot in the stomach on Dunlap Street on a Sunday night on Nov. 7 and told investigators that Donte Cheron Freeman, 39, of Ridgeway, had shot him, according to Lt. Sandy Hines of the Martinsville Police Department.

Freeman was arrested on Wednesday and held without bail after Carilion Health System Police in Roanoke arrested him when he went to the hospital to visit a relative.

Within 36 hours of the arrest Spencer recanted his statement to police, and the case fell apart.

“It is extremely disappointing and harmful to the criminal justice system as a whole when victims or witnesses are insistent on the events of an incident and the physical evidence corroborates those statements, only to have them change their position and become uncooperative,” said Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher by email. “I believe that our investigators did an excellent job at preparing a case in which probable cause was clearly established and verified by an independent magistrate, but because the victim recanted his statements, there is little we can do for the case to proceed without new or additional evidence.”