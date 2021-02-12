AMBER alert issued for Bassett girl thought taken by man from Texas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They learned that Merritt had traveled to Virginia in early February to meet with Broadaway, the release said, and they discovered that Merritt had been frequenting a 24-hour fitness facility located on Greensboro Road.

They found Merritt inside the facility and seized his electronic devices to be forensically analyzed, the release said.

This analysis told investigators that Merritt had set up a camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home and that the two had met on several occasions.

They communicated via a messaging app, and he had instructed her to leave her home, the release said.

Investigators believe that Broadaway was picked up by Merritt and hasn’t been seen since.

This incident remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI, and they ask

the public’s assistance in locating Broadaway and Merritt.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.