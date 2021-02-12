AMBER alert issued for Bassett girl thought taken by man from Texas

A national AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Bassett they think was lured away by a man she met on social media.
Allie Michelle Broadaway was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday to be missing from her home on Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, and investigators believe she was picked up Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21, whom she met on Instagram in December 2020, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release said.
The two had been communicating on social media since, and their relationship had drawn the attention of a task force looking into child abduction through social media, the release said.
Merritt is described as a white male, 5 feet 10, 250 pounds. He is wanted on abduction charges related to Broadaway’s disappearance.
The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, light green in color, with Texas registration DMP-2294. A nationwide broadcast and the AMBER Alert were sent out.
The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, which had received a complaint from a social media messaging application regarding concerning messages between a 12-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, the release said.
HCSO investigators identified the 12-year-old female as Broadaway and the adult male as Merritt, who lives at 1030 Lemm Road in Spring, Texas.
They learned that Merritt had traveled to Virginia in early February to meet with Broadaway, the release said, and they discovered that Merritt had been frequenting a 24-hour fitness facility located on Greensboro Road.
They found Merritt inside the facility and seized his electronic devices to be forensically analyzed, the release said.
This analysis told investigators that Merritt had set up a camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home and that the two had met on several occasions.
They communicated via a messaging app, and he had instructed her to leave her home, the release said.
Investigators believe that Broadaway was picked up by Merritt and hasn’t been seen since.
This incident remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI, and they ask
the public’s assistance in locating Broadaway and Merritt.
Anyone having information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.