Apparent overdose at jail claims life of woman charged in death of former Henry County investigator's wife

The sheriff's office conducted an investigation of Fitzgerald's death and reported those findings to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which also will conduct an investigation and review of the death.

The murder charges emerged on May 13 after David Morse reported that he arrived home from work that morning and found his wife dead of an apparent gunshot wound and her 2010 Jeep Compass missing.

The Virginia State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Henry County Sheriff's Office because David Morse is a retired investigator with HCSO.

VSP's investigators determined that David Morse, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers devised a plan to kill Pamela Morse when David Morse was not at home.

Russell was found in Franklin County with Pamela Morse's missing Jeep.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers were indicted on a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Russell and Rogers also were indicted on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Fitzgerald was due back in Henry County Circuit Court on Nov. 16 for a bond hearing, and a 3-day jury trial had been scheduled for April 26.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

