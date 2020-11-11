Ararat man charged with shooting into vehicle of resident who had followed him

An Ararat man has been arrested and charged with firing shots into the vehicle of a man who had followed him after shots were fired at his home in Patrick County early Tuesday.

Sammy Wayne Smith, 48, of 217 Triple Smith Lane, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.

No one was injured in the incident that unfolded shortly after midnight when a man told deputies that he heard someone fire several shots while driving past his home in the Dry Pond area.

The resident then got into his car and caught up to a vehicle he suspected as being involved and began to follow it on Route 103, the release said.

That vehicle turned onto Ararat Highway, slowed down, and allegedly fired multiple shots at the resident's vehicle, the release said.

Although the gunfire struck the vehicle, and driver was not injured. The resident knew the suspect and was able to identify him, the release said.

The sheriff's office arrested Sammy Wayne Smith at his home at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.