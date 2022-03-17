Ararat man sentenced to prison in motorcycle crash fatality

An Ararat man has been sentenced to an active prison term of two years and six months after pleading guilty to an amended charge of DUI involuntary manslaughter in the death of another Ararat man.

Joshua Ray Venable, 36, had been indicted by a Patrick County grand jury on charges of aggravated DUI manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter involving alcohol and DWI second offense within five to 10 years involving drugs.

The involuntary manslaughter and DWI charges were dismissed and the aggravated manslaughter charge was amended, resulting in Venable being sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years and six months suspended, five years probation and $588 in court costs.

Venable was charged after Jacob Lehue Goad, 30, of Ararat, was killed when his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that strayed across the center line on March 25, 2021, a release by Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts.

A report by VSP Senior Trooper K.D. Mabe indicated that Venable was driving a 2018 Nissan Rouge southbound on State Route 677 in Patrick County at 6:43 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck the motorcycle.

Goad was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene. Venable was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Mabe's report stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

