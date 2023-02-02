A Henry County man, who police say nearly decapitated a woman, had multiple charges including attempted murder certified to a higher court on Thursday.

Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, of Axton, appeared on a television monitor in Martinsville General District Court from the Martinsville City Jail Thursday afternoon wearing an orange jump suit and appearing to listen intently to a preliminary hearing. He is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, malicious assault in which the victim was injured and strangulation with wounding or injury.

The charges stem from an incident Sept. 5 at an apartment on Mountain Road in Martinsville where Sherri Lynn Horsley was found by police with her throat cut and blood in the hallway, on the wall and on the kitchen floor.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher said at the time that despite nearly having her head cut off, Horsley was still alive when paramedics arrived.

She was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further treatment of her injury.

The Bulletin obtained photographs of Horsley's injury before and after surgery, but is not publishing them due to the graphic nature of the images.

Horsley survived her injury and was the first person called to the witness stand on Thursday.

"He came to my apartment about 7 a.m. and woke me up. He knocked on the glass doors and said he had something to take care of at 8 a.m. and had nowhere to go," Horsley said of the man she said she knew and identified as Anthony "Ant" Jerome Hairston. "We sat down and started talking and I heard a noise outside. He said it was his friend and so I invited them both in."

Horsley said her roommate was asleep in another room "passed out from medication he was taking" and although she recognized Hairston's friend, she did not know his name.

After a short while, Horsley said, she saw Hairston's friend leave the house and Hairston followed him. She said she let them back in and locked the door.

"That's when Ant started choking me. He grabbed me by the neck and then I felt something sticking me in my neck," Horsley said. "I felt light-headed, couldn't breathe. I thought I was going to die."

Horsley said she collapsed and heard Hairston say: "This bitch ain't getting off that easy."

Horsley said Hairston dropped her and she at first felt hot and then realized she was laying in her own pool of blood.

"I couldn't stand up and I couldn't speak and my roommate was still asleep so I crawled to the kitchen and started banging the pots and pans," said Horsley. "When my roommate came in the kitchen he said 'My God what happened?' and then he called 911."

Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall presented the photos of Horsley's injuries and the blood in the apartment and had Horsley show her neck to Judge Joan Ziglar.

"It's the proverbial necktie," said Hall, referring to a method of execution in which the victim's throat is slashed in such a way as to almost always result in death from asphyxiation or blood loss.

Martinsville police Officer Steven Rogers was next to testify. His criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office states that when he arrived he found Horsley bleeding from the neck and she confirmed to him that "Anthony" had caused her injury.

Horsley suffered severe cut wounds to both sides of her neck as well as severe blood loss, the criminal complaint stated.

Horsley "advised that he [Hairston] had been inside of the apartment with her for several minutes on the morning of Sept. 5. She stated during the time he was there he had went to a truck parked outside," Rogers wrote. "When she went to the entry door that he had went out, he then came back in the apartment and a struggle ensued, which began with 'Ant' choking her, then cutting her throat. I was able to provide a photo line-up for her to view and Ms. Horsley positively identified Anthony Jerome Hairston as the subject that she knew from previous interactions and who was responsible for causing her injuries."

Hairston's attorney, Elmer Woodard, asked Horsley if it was true that it was the intention of Hairston, his friend and Horsley to use illegal drugs when Hairston and his friend returned from outside a second time.

"That's why you locked the door, isn't it?" Woodard asked, and Horsley replied, "Yes."

Hairston has a long criminal history dating back to 1989 involving multiple larcenies and drugs. He was arrested Aug. 30 for possession of schedule I/II drugs on the same day and on Aug. 31 he was charged with another count of possession of schedule I/II drugs relating to an incident that occurred on March 18.

Hairston is also due in Henry County Circuit Court on April 18 on a charge of distribution of cocaine.

Meanwhile, Horsley will be in court on drug charges of her own. She is due in Martinsville Circuit Court on Feb. 13 on three counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.