Attorney says man charged with murder in El Norteno shootout was defending his friend

VSP spokesperson Richard Garletts has declined to provide an update of their condition and won't say whether they would be charged.

VSP Special Agent Scott Mitchell said he has spent about 20 hours viewing surveillance video from six cameras positioned in and outside of the restaurant, but he said there were only 16 minutes between the time Jenkins is first seen on the video and the time when he is seen firing a a shot that killed Reid.

Mitchell said the video is of good quality, and he testified that in the video Jenkins first is seen walking from a hallway that leads from the bar area toward the main lobby.

When Jenkins stops near the cash register and appears to talk casually with the cashier and another employee, another camera shows Reid in the bar area involved in a confrontation with a man identified as Jaylan Pritchett.

The two continued arguing as they moved down the hallway and into the main lobby near where Jenkins was standing.

“Pritchett and Reid pass Jenkins, and Reid has a gun in his right hand,” Mitchell said the video shows.

Kapel, left the bar area and joined the argument in the front and is seen on the video with a gun in his right hand that he shoves into his shirt pocket, Mitchell said.