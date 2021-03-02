Attorney says man charged with murder in El Norteno shootout was defending his friend

An investigator offered more dramatic details during a bond hearing for a man whose attorney says he was defending an attack on his best friend during the deadly shootout at El Norteno Restaurant on Feb. 5.
Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville was denied bond Monday in Martinsville General District Court on charges of first-degree murder from the shooting at Patrick Henry Mall in which two men died and two were injured seriously.
Jenkins also is charged with shooting in a public place causing injury and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense.
Another man, Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, was denied bond last week on two counts of malicious assault in which a victim was injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting in a public place causing injury.
In testimony on Monday, we learned that Jenkins has been charged with the shooting death of Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, in what defense attorney John Swezey described as a simple case of a man who stopped by a restaurant to pick up some food on his way to work and who fired back after seeing his best friend “brutally murdered.”
Keilo Anton Martin, 23, also died in the shooting. Two other men, Tahj Kapel and Jamel Daeshaun Turner, have not been identified by the Virginia State Police, but their names emerged in testimony in bond hearings. Their injuries have been called serious, and they are being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
VSP spokesperson Richard Garletts has declined to provide an update of their condition and won't say whether they would be charged.
VSP Special Agent Scott Mitchell said he has spent about 20 hours viewing surveillance video from six cameras positioned in and outside of the restaurant, but he said there were only 16 minutes between the time Jenkins is first seen on the video and the time when he is seen firing a a shot that killed Reid.
Mitchell said the video is of good quality, and he testified that in the video Jenkins first is seen walking from a hallway that leads from the bar area toward the main lobby.
When Jenkins stops near the cash register and appears to talk casually with the cashier and another employee, another camera shows Reid in the bar area involved in a confrontation with a man identified as Jaylan Pritchett.
The two continued arguing as they moved down the hallway and into the main lobby near where Jenkins was standing.
“Pritchett and Reid pass Jenkins, and Reid has a gun in his right hand,” Mitchell said the video shows.
Kapel, left the bar area and joined the argument in the front and is seen on the video with a gun in his right hand that he shoves into his shirt pocket, Mitchell said.
And then Martin, who was a patron at the restaurant, is seen joining the group of men in the front lobby.
“Reid was hostile, and Jenkins was viewing what was occurring,” Mitchell said.
As the argument becomes more intense, Jenkins walked past the men and into the dining area adjacent to the main lobby, where he continued to watch.
Pritchett then stepped away from the group near the hallway and began “addressing the crowd with a hand gesture,” Mitchell said. “Reid raises his right arm and fires, and Pritchett ducks and runs back to the bar.
As Reid appeared to attempt to go after Pritchett, Martin is seen in the video reaching for Reid with both hands outstretched.
“Martin lunges at Reid and touches his right shoulder,” Mitchell said. “Reid spins around and points the gun at Martin’s torso area,” fires, and “Martin falls.”
Mitchell said when Jenkins saw Martin being shot, he pulled his gun while in the dining area, took aim and shot Reid.
“There was no anger or agitation from Jenkins, and he was standing right next to a family eating dinner,” Mitchell said. “He raised his gun up at Reid and pulls the trigger, and Reid falls.”
Mitchell said Jenkins then walked through the kitchen and exited the restaurant through the back door, where a Martinsville Police Officer and a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy apprehended him.
The video then shows Kapel taking two guns from next to the bodies of Reid and Martin and walking away.
At last week’s bond hearing, Mitchell had said that’s when Eggleston is seen wandering around Martin and Reid after they are shot.
“Kapel goes out the door with an unidentified person in a pink shirt, and Eggleston turns and goes back to the bar and then out on the patio,” Mitchell said. “People were still inside.”
Mitchell said the video then shows Eggleston and a woman on the patio outside, and Jamel Daeshaun Turner joined them.
“Kapel has no guns and is facing away,” Mitchell said. “Turner lifts both arms and began firing into the parking lot at Kapel, and Eggleston begins shooting at Kapel with one arm lifted.”
That’s when a Martinsville Police officer on routine patrol, whose name has not been released, approached with a rifle and began firing back.
“The bodycam on the officer shows him returning fire, and Turner drops,” Mitchell said. “Kapel was also hit.”
Eggleston and the woman retreated inside the restaurant, and then the video shows Eggleston going back out on the patio and pulling Turner inside.
Police have said about 30 employees and customers were trapped inside with the shooters until officers with the Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stormed the restaurant and secured the scene.
Mitchell said the woman, who was detained but not charged, was found by Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady in one of the bathrooms attempting to hide two guns in a trash can.
Swezey gathered five people to testify as to Jenkins’ character. He was described as a good father to his 2-year-old daughter and a dependable employee for more than five years with PSSI, the sanitation subcontractor for Monogram Foods in Martinsville.
Family members said Jenkins was dressed for work and had stopped at El Norteno to get something to eat before his shift started at 11:15 p.m.
Swezey said Jenkins was waiting at the front where the take-out orders are picked up when the deadly altercation began that resulted in him witnessing his best friend, Keilo Martin, being shot and killed.
“This might be a time when you would want to have a gun,” Swezey said.
Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall disagreed with Swezey’s interpretation of his client’s actions.
“He shot a man in cold blood and didn’t wait for the police,” Hall said.
Judge M. Frederick King said he was impressed with the character witnesses that spoke highly of Jenkins and might have considered allowing a bond on a lesser charge.