Axton man charged with felony hit-and-run in wrong-way collision

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — An Axton man was charged with felony hit-and-run Saturday when police said he was traveling in the wrong direction on I-73 and caused a multiple-vehicle crash just north of Greensboro.
Reyes Galvan Bravo, 41, of Axton was charged following the wreck Friday night that sent one person to the hospital and damaged numerous vehicles involved in a chain reaction, WGHP-Ch. 8 in High Point reported.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded at 10:36 to the report of a crash on I-73 near U.S. 158 in Guilford County.
A 27-year-old from High Point in a 2014 Mitsubishi sports-utility vehicle and a 61-year-old Madison man in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound when Bravo’s 2017 Ford pickup truck, traveling north in the southbound lanes, crashed into the SUV in the left lane, NCHP and WGHP reported.
The SUV then rotated and crashed into the Chevy pickup in the right lane.
Bravo fled the scene after the crash, the NCHP said.
The 27-year-old driving the SUV was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The initial collision caused a chain reaction, and three other crashes happened, but no injuries were reported, WGHP reported. The road was closed for an extended amount of time.
Bravo turned himself in to troopers on Saturday.
He was charged with hit-and-run (felony), driving while license revoked and reckless driving.
He is scheduled to appear in a Guilford County court on Oct. 6.
