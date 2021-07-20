Axton man indicted in the shooting death of Martinsville man

An Axton man has been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in connection with to the shooting death of a Martinsville man.
Taylor Paige Thomas, 23, of Axton has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jeremiah Turner, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting into in an occupied dwelling and three counts of brandishing a firearm.
The 911 Communications Center received a call about 1:47 p.m. on Jan. 25 that shots had been fired at Turner's home at 200 Lakewood Park Drive, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.