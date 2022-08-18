Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man

Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.

When deputies arrived about five minutes later, they found Turner dead from what they said were multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said they learned that Thomas had gone to the house on Lakewood Park, knocked on the door and then had gone inside, the release said. There, Thomas met Turner, and the two of them went into a bedroom, the release said. Investigators said that shortly after Thomas entered the bedroom, multiple gunshots were fired, and Thomas fled the residence. That’s where deputies found Turner’s body. Investigators have not said what they think the motive for the shooting might have been. Thomas surrendered at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.