Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man

An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man.
Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.
Thomas had been charged with the second-degree murder of Jeremiah Turner.
The 911 Communications Center received a call about 1:47 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2021, that shots had been fired at Turner’s home at 200 Lakewood Park Drive, according to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release. Lakewood Park Drive is in the Laurel Park area.
When deputies arrived about five minutes later, they found Turner dead from what they said were multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said they learned that Thomas had gone to the house on Lakewood Park, knocked on the door and then had gone inside, the release said. There, Thomas met Turner, and the two of them went into a bedroom, the release said. Investigators said that shortly after Thomas entered the bedroom, multiple gunshots were fired, and Thomas fled the residence. That’s where deputies found Turner’s body. Investigators have not said what they think the motive for the shooting might have been. Thomas surrendered at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
People are also reading…
In other court cases:
Henry County Circuit Court
- Darren Matthew Compton, Bassett, on June 16: Sentenced to 30 years with 29 years and three months suspended and $4,589 in fines and costs for possess methamphetamine, possess heroin, possess fentanyl, possess a firearm while possessing a schedule I/II drug, carry concealed weapon, manufacture/possess explosive device, and contempt.
- Diagano Vittorio Bellano, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years suspended and $4,814.75 in restitution and costs for distribute methamphetamine.
- Tyler Blake Hensley, Collinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to six years with five years and nine months suspended and $2,440.12 in costs for breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny, and possess fentanyl.
- Laquon Deshawn Moss, Ridgeway, on June 21: Two charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possess of a firearm by a juvenile felon were all dismissed.
- Ronald Lee Mundy, Eden, N.C., on June 21: Sentenced to two years with one year, four months and 22 days suspended and $3,094.41 in costs for amended charges of entering property with intent to interfere, and petit larceny.
- John Albert Nester, Patrick Springs, on June 21: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and eight months suspended and $3,577.24 in costs for possess methamphetamine, possess a firearm by a convicted felon, carry a concealed weapon, and an amended charge of possess a gun while possessing methamphetamine.
- Michael Lawrence Hirsch, Henry, on June 22: Sentenced to eight years with five years and 11 months suspended and $2,005 in costs for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possess methamphetamine.
- Douglas Peter Hopkins, Collinsville, on June 22: Sentenced to 21 years with 19 years suspended and $2,421 in costs for forgery, utter a forged check, and attempt to obtain money by false pretense.
- Doyle Ray Markham Jr., on June 22: Sentenced to two years with one year and seven months suspended and $1,404 in fines and costs for petit larceny second offense, and prevent 911 call.
- Scottie Lee Rose, no address listed, on June 22: Sentenced to three years and 10 months suspended for assault and batter of a family or household member third or subsequent offense, unlawful wounding of a family or household member, and two counts of fail to appear.
- Michael James Watts Jr., Hampstead, N.C., on June 22: Sentenced to five years with three years suspended and $5,185.12 in fines and costs for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Melissa Lee Feazelle, Bassett, on July 5: Sentenced to one year suspended and $334 in costs for false report of crime to police.
- Taylarh Meyuan-Yatu Walker, High Point, NC, on July 6: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and $1,243 in costs for receiving a stolen vehicle, and elude a law enforcement officer.
- Orielle Michelle Turner, Martinsville, on July 6: Sentenced to 24 years with 23 years and seven months suspended for an amended charge of distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen, and amended charge of possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl, false identification of self to law enforcement, possess fentanyl.
- Bobbi Jo Leghorn, Bassett, on July 6: Sentenced to five years with four years suspended and $4,860 in fines, restitution and costs for distribution of an imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine, and three charges of endanger life of a child.
- Tyler Blake Hensley, Collinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to five years suspended and $2,188 in fines, restitution and costs for distribute methamphetamine.
- Ryan Jefferson Martin, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $1,532.50 in fines and costs for assault and battery of a family or household member third or subsequent offense.
- Bridgette Dawn Estep, Bassett, on July 22: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and eight months suspended and $2,567.12 in fines and costs for possess methamphetamine, and false statement to a firearm dealer. Charges of possess schedule VI drug and possess drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
- Delano Tomaz Ross, Martinsville, on Aug. 3: Sentenced to three months and $1,085 in costs for possess firearm by a convicted felon, and conceal or destroy evidence.
- Roderick Lorenzo Walker, Martinsville, on Aug. 3: Charges of distribute cocaine and distribute an imitation controlled substance were dismissed.
- Tavian Shakor Toney-Manns, Martinsville, on Aug. 3: Sentenced to two years and $375 in costs for two counts of assault and battery of a family member. A charge of abduction was dismissed.
- Christopher Lee Hess, Ridgeway, on Aug. 10: A charge of attempt to distribute methamphetamine was dismissed.
- Keaton Lashane Redd, Martinsville, on Aug. 16: Sentenced to two years suspended and $463 in costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding.
- Brandy Alexandria Tye, Collinsville, on Aug. 16: A charge of abuse/neglect of a child was dismissed.