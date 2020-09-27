Axton man shot multiple times found inside his home

An Axton man was wounded several times outside his home, and investigators are searching for who might have pulled the trigger.
Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, of 725 Mitchell Road in Axton had been shot in his arm, chest and buttocks when deputies responding to a 911 call found him inside his home Saturday night, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call at approximately 9:35 that an individual had been shot at 725 Mitchell Road. They said Mitchell was wounded but alert and coherent when they found him inside the house.
Mitchell was sent by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem N.C., but the extent of his injuries and his condition were not disclosed.
Mitchell told investigators that he was outside his residence when a suspect he described as an unknown, black male, wearing a mask, approached him and shot him multiple times, the release said.
Investigators found a quantity of white powder they believed to be illegal narcotics in the area where Mitchell was shot, the release said.
This incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone who might have information pertaining to this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward to be paid.
