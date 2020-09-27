Axton man shot multiple times found inside his home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Axton man was wounded several times outside his home, and investigators are searching for who might have pulled the trigger.

Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, of 725 Mitchell Road in Axton had been shot in his arm, chest and buttocks when deputies responding to a 911 call found him inside his home Saturday night, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call at approximately 9:35 that an individual had been shot at 725 Mitchell Road. They said Mitchell was wounded but alert and coherent when they found him inside the house.

Mitchell was sent by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem N.C., but the extent of his injuries and his condition were not disclosed.

Mitchell told investigators that he was outside his residence when a suspect he described as an unknown, black male, wearing a mask, approached him and shot him multiple times, the release said.

Investigators found a quantity of white powder they believed to be illegal narcotics in the area where Mitchell was shot, the release said.