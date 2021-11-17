Bassett man indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child

A Bassett man was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday on 12 counts of carnal knowledge of a child less than 15 years old between June 1, 2006, and May 11, 2007.

Sammy Lee Wallace Jr. is already due for trial in March for the aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old in a previous indictment that resulted in his arrest in 2019.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name minors in criminal proceedings and does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar situations.

The criminal complaint filed by Investigator T.W. Montrief and on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office indicates he, along with Investigator P.C. Stone, responded to a complaint where a person indicated they were raped when they were 3 or 4 years of age.

A forensic interview with the alleged victim took place, and details emerged resulting in the arrest.

There were 47 certified indictments in the November session of a Henry County Grand Jury: