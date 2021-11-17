Bassett man indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child

A Bassett man was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday on 12 counts of carnal knowledge of a child less than 15 years old between June 1, 2006, and May 11, 2007.
Sammy Lee Wallace Jr. is already due for trial in March for the aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old in a previous indictment that resulted in his arrest in 2019.
The Martinsville Bulletin does not name minors in criminal proceedings and does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar situations.
The criminal complaint filed by Investigator T.W. Montrief and on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office indicates he, along with Investigator P.C. Stone, responded to a complaint where a person indicated they were raped when they were 3 or 4 years of age.
A forensic interview with the alleged victim took place, and details emerged resulting in the arrest.
There were 47 certified indictments in the November session of a Henry County Grand Jury:
- Deonta Donnell Baker, 31, possess firearm and ammunition by violent felon on or about July 8.
- David Shane Ball, 33, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about Aug. 20.
- Antonio Demarquee Belcher, 40, elude police and speed 20 mph or more over limit, possess cocaine with intent to distribute on or about Aug. 20.
- Richard William Blankenship, 32, threaten to bomb or burn structure on or about July 25.
- Erica Leeann Boatright, 33, attempted carjacking on or about Nov. 14, 2020.
- Eris Rubi Castillo, 28, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about May 2.
- James Burton Childress, 41, break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny on or about Aug. 2.
- Tiffany Simmons Cole, 43, malicious wounding of a family or household member, permit serious injury to child on or about May 24.
- Raheem Fuquan Coles, 40, malicious wounding on or about May 26.
- Michael Wayne Crews, 50, abduction on or about July 27.
- James Ralph Crum, 52, grand larceny on or about Aug. 3.
- Frederick Leon Davis, 56, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, on or about May 27.
- Christopher Neil Dotson, 32, possess methamphetamine and cocaine on or about June 24.
- Jeffrey Leon Dowling, 44, grand larceny on or about Aug. 3.
- William Russell East, 53, habitual offender act, second or subsequent offense on or about June 26.
- Constance Lynnette Ellis, 38, credit card theft on or about Feb. 1.
- Stephanie Kay Fackler, 37, fail to appear on or about July 29.
- Thomas Daniel Goforth Jr., 39, aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old on or about Dec. 27.
- Maranda Lynn Goss, 30, fail to appear on or about Jan. 28.
- April Leeanna Grogan, 32, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense on or about June 16.
- Keith O'Brien Hairston, 22, malicious wounding on or about May 26.
- Prince Eric Hanson, 35, two counts of fail to appear on or about Aug. 16.
- Chase Lashawn Hughes, 28, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possess firearm on school property on or about Sept. 28.
- Callie Elizabeth Martin, 20, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute on or about May 13.
- Derick Devon Martin, 51, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about April 14.
- Glenn Allen McBride, 41, malicious wounding of a family or household member on or about Jan. 15, possess methamphetamine on or about Jan. 21.
- Calvin Lee Muse Jr., 26, grand larceny on or about April 23.
- Kevin Scott Robinson, 45, fail to appear on or about July 23.
- Daniel Carmen Salinas, 28, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny on or about July 6.
- Kevin Joseph Schandel, 44, assault and batter a law enforcement officer on or about May 19.
- James Wesley Southern Jr., 59, assault and batter a family or household member, third or subsequent offense on or about July 4.
- Catherine Vernon Stone, 62, elude police and speed 20 mph or more over limit on or about July 3.
- Ricky Lee Stout Jr., 39, communicate false bomb threat on or about May 16.
- Jessica Blane Thomas, 41, credit card theft on or about May 23.
- James Kenneth Upshaw Jr., 24, break and enter dwelling at night with intent to commit assault and battery on or about June 7.
- Gene Branton Vaughn III, 36, abduction on or about July 27.
- Roger Lee Witcher Jr., 55, break and enter dwelling at night with intent to commit assault and battery, robbery on or about June 7.
There were 68 direct indictments from the November session of a Henry County Grand Jury:
- Druan O'Shane Baker, 24, possess acetyl fentanyl, heroin, fentanyl and tramadol on or about Sept. 3.
- Erica Leeann Boatright, 33, possess methamphetamine on or about Nov. 14, 2020.
- Danielle Monique Brooks, 32, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about Sept. 16.
- Eris Rubi Castillo, 28, possess methamphetamine on or about May 2.
- James Burton Childress, 41, grand larceny on or about Aug. 2.
- Andrea Joyce Irene Clark, 33, robbery - use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and abduction on or about July 1.
- Michael James Diniz, 59, distribute fentanyl on or about March 16.
- Jeremiah Daryl Gann, 32, possess methamphetamine, psilocyn, and hydrozyzine on or about July 18.
- Thomas Daniel Goforth Jr., 39, rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on or about Dec. 16, rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on or about Dec. 27.
- Michael Berkley Jenkins, 21, possess methamphetamine on or about Feb. 16.
- Danny Ray Keith, 19, participate in the production of child pornography between Aug. 13 and Sept. 7, carnal knowledge of a child less than 15 years old on or about Sept. 7.
- Callie Elizabeth Martin, 20, possess fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute, possess oxycodone, possess firearm while possessing schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute on or about May 13.
- James Anthony Martin, 20, abuse/neglect of an incapacitated adult resulting in death between April 26, 2020, and April 25, 2021.
- Rhonda Draper Holland Martin, 60, abuse/neglect of an incapacitated adult resulting in death between April 26, 2020, and April 25, 2021.
- Desirea Dawn McGrady, 38, possess methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on or about June 19.
- Larry Wayne Overstreet Jr., 23, possess heroin and methamphetamine on or about Feb. 2.
- Kerrington Suzanne Parker, 45, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about Oct. 16.
- Paul Leslie Potter, 48, possess methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on or about June 19.
- Daniel Carmen Salinas, 28, robbery - use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and abduction on or about July 1.
- Crystal Renae Spence, 46, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about Sept. 9, 2020.
- Alyssia Tyrell Taylor, 31, possess methamphetamine on or about June 7.
- Ronrico Antonio Taylor, 46, possess methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine with intent to distribute, second offense, possess tramadol, possess ammunition by a felon on or about June 23.
- Sammy Lee Wallace Jr., 57, 12 counts of carnal knowledge of a child less than 15 years old between June 1, 2006 and May 11, 2007.
- Marty Lee Wiggington, 51, two counts of fail to appear on or about Sept. 1.
- Audrey Dawn Wimbish, 34, possess methamphetamine on or about Jan. 30.
- Roger Lee Witcher Jr., 55, assault and battery on or about June 7.
- Damian Michael Wolfe, 31, conspiracy to deliver drugs to inmate, attempt to possess buprenorphine and naloxone by inmate between July 24 and July 29.
- Jessica Rena Wolfe, 31, deliver drugs to inmate between July 24 and July 29.
- Gary Ray Workman, 49, possess heroin, methamphetamine, alprazolam on or about Jan. 8.
- Bobby Dell Younger, possess methamphetamine on or about Feb. 14.
