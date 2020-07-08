Bassett man scheduled for bond hearing on charges related to shooting death of man in Bassett

A Bassett man is scheduled for a bond hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday after he was arrested in Texas on charges related to the shooting death of a Bassett man last month.
Two others from Martinsville wanted in the shooting remain at large.
Robert Wayne Williams, 39, was found shot to death on June 5 just inside the doorway to an apartment near where he lived in Bassett, and Henry County Sheriff’s investigators had been looking for several suspects whom they knew to be present at the shooting.
Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested in Live Oak County in Texas on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a sheriff’s office release stated. Gillespie was arraigned in Henry County Circuit Court Wednesday morning and is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.
Investigators are looking for Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 23, and Daniel Fish, 37, both of 4250 Sunset Drive in Martinsville, on the same charges as Gillespie.
Those charges stem from a call at 10:38 p.m. on June 5 to the 9-1-1 center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett.
Deputies found Williams “with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” a sheriff’s office release stated. The Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
Williams lived at 237 Huntington Hills Drive in Bassett, a little more than three miles from where he was found.
Gillespie’s address is listed as Apartment 3 of the complex where the shooting occurred.
According to court records in Henry County, Williams was out on bail at the time of the shooting on a charge of grand larceny of an automobile. He had been arrested on March 24, the same day as the alleged offense, and released on bond on April 9.
He had been scheduled to return to Henry County General District Court on June 25.
Gillespie had been arrested on March 18 for a parole violation and appeared to have been in the Henry County jail until about May 6.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports-utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.