Bassett man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distribution of heroin

A Bassett man sentenced to 20 years in prison for two charges of distributing heroin will serve only 3 years and 4 months of that time.

Brandon Lee Moxley, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 in Henry County Circuit Court to charges of distributing heroin on April 3, 2019, and again on May 15, 2019.

He received a 10-year sentence for the first offense, with 6 years and 8 months suspended, and was ordered to pay $520 in restitution and $3,976.28 in fines and court costs, and his 10-year sentence on the second was suspended entirely, although he was placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Moxley also will lose his license to operate a vehicle for 11 months.

Moxley already was in the Henry County Jail on a shoplifting conviction when Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry called a press conference on Nov. 24 to announce the conclusion of an undercover drug operation with charges against 79 people.

Moxley was named on that list, and a Henry County Grand Jury indicted him on two counts of the distribution of heroin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our community has been through a lot,” Perry said at the press conference. “We have been working undercover for some time involving multiple operations, and we have concluded one drug operation.”