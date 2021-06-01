Bassett man sentenced to 25 years in prison on drug charges

A Bassett man has become the latest to be sentenced on charges that resulted from an undercover drug operation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that concluded in November.

Gerald Maxwell Anthony was sentenced May 26 in Henry County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison, with all but 2 years and 6 months suspended.

A charge of possessing a firearm while distributing schedule I and schedule II controlled substances and a charge of distribution of heroin were dropped in exchange of Anthony’s guilty plea for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and possession of hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Maxwell also was ordered to pay $2,825 in court costs and $670 in restitution.

Maxwell was one of 79 people indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on 176 charges as a result of the drug bust.

“Our community has been through a lot,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said at a press conference. “We have been working undercover for some time involving multiple operations and we have concluded on drug operation.”

Heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and acetaminophen, methadone, buprenorphine and naloxone were the favored drugs among those being distributed.

“Drug dependency impacts lives,” Perry said. “The last few months we’ve seen an uptick in violence, and I think a number of these people involved are fighting some type of substance abuse.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

