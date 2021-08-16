Bassett man sentenced to 263 years in prison for breaking into home and robbing the occupants

A Bassett man will spend 33 years in prison for his part in breaking into a home and abducting and robbing the inhabitants.
Xavier Antonio Gilbert, 28, of 3187 Bassett Heights Road in Bassett was sentenced to 263 years in prison in Martinsville Circuit Court last week on three charges of abduction by force, three charges of conspiracy to rob and grand larceny, two charges of robbery, and robbing a residence with a gun, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
All of the time was suspended with the exception of 25 years for robbery, 5 years for possession of a weapon by a violent felon and 3 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Gilbert was one of five masked men with guns who broke into the home of Kelly Sparks on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville about 2 a.m. on July 8, 2019, records on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office show.
Sparks, Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville and three other people were in the house at the time, and Martinsville Police Sgt. Leroy Ratcliffe wrote in the criminal complaint that "all of the subjects present were forcibly detained and robbed."
Ward was charged with three counts each of robbery, conspiracy to rob and grand larceny because, as Ratcliffe explained in his report, Ward had planned the crime and "was in the home pretending to get robbed as well, but had set up the robbery."
Ward was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but 6 months suspended, and ordered to pay $2,103 in restitution and court costs.
Ratcliffe's report said that "the males were carrying guns and made several threats to the residents. During the robbery, Kelly Sparks was beaten multiple times."
He indicated the robbers "took four cell phones, a class ring, wallets, and a Nike gym bag with numerous items valued over $500."
Rayquan Eugen Douglas, 21, of 1446 West Fayette St. in Martinsville was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 25 years suspended, and ordered to pay $4,328 in court costs on two charges of abduction by force and a charge of robbery of a residence with a gun.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.