Bassett man sentenced to 263 years in prison for breaking into home and robbing the occupants

A Bassett man will spend 33 years in prison for his part in breaking into a home and abducting and robbing the inhabitants.

Xavier Antonio Gilbert, 28, of 3187 Bassett Heights Road in Bassett was sentenced to 263 years in prison in Martinsville Circuit Court last week on three charges of abduction by force, three charges of conspiracy to rob and grand larceny, two charges of robbery, and robbing a residence with a gun, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

All of the time was suspended with the exception of 25 years for robbery, 5 years for possession of a weapon by a violent felon and 3 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gilbert was one of five masked men with guns who broke into the home of Kelly Sparks on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville about 2 a.m. on July 8, 2019, records on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office show.

Sparks, Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville and three other people were in the house at the time, and Martinsville Police Sgt. Leroy Ratcliffe wrote in the criminal complaint that "all of the subjects present were forcibly detained and robbed."