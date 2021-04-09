Bassett man sentenced to 40 years on drug charges

A Bassett man with a long history of drug charges has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a plea agreement on his latest charges.

Justin Lamar Foddrell, 30, pleaded no contest Dec. 5 to five charges of distributing drugs, and on Wednesday he was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 50 years in prison, with 40 years suspended.

Foddrell first was charged with possessing and distributing cocaine in 2014. A year later he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of cocaine.

Then in July, 2019 Foddrell was arrested on direct indictments involving three charges of distribution of cocaine-third or subsequent offense, related to occurrences in 2018.

In September he was arrested on two more indictments of distribution of cocaine-third or subsequent offense related to other occurrences also in 2018.

In his plea deal on those most-recent charges, Foddrell also was ordered to pay $5,385 in court costs and $900 in restitution.

