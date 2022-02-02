Bassett man to stand trail before a jury in the murder of another Bassett man

A Bassett man is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court on charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of a Bassett man.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 27, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, has been in the Henry County jail since his arrest on July 8, 2020, in Live Oak County, Texas, almost a month after Robert Wayne Williams, 39, was found by Henry County deputies "with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds," a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated. The Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wound.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said at the time that Williams died the night of June 5, 2020, when “males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.”

The incident occurred in the same apartment complex where Gillespie lived.

Michael Nicholas, Gillespie's attorney, has asked for a jury trial, and three days have been scheduled in Henry County Circuit Court ,beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Two other people have also been arrested on the same charges related to the death of Williams.

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 25, of Martinsville were arrested on Sept. 10, 2020 by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California and extradited back to Henry County.

In August, Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams ordered a mental examination for Fish and the findings by psychologist Jennifer Melerski, presented in court on Dec. 9, indicated that Fish was competent to stand trial.

Harold Slate II, Fish's attorney, confirmed to Williams, after his client was determined to be competent, that Fish would plead guilty to both second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A presentence report was ordered on Fish, and he is due back in Henry County Circuit Court on April 20 for sentencing.

Second-degree murder in Virginia carries a sentence of 5 to 40 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine. Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony is punishable with a mandatory minimum of 3 years in prison.

McCallister will have her court date set on Feb. 15 on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Williams was found shot several times inside the doorway of the apartment.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by Henry County Investigator J. Hatcher states that when deputies arrived on the scene, they found Williams with “several bullet holes in his torso.”

Hatcher stated one of the witnesses inside the apartment said that Gillespie “entered the apartment ahead of two masked suspects who had a firearm, and one shot Robert [Williams] before fleeing.”

Hatcher also wrote that after he was apprehended, Gillespie admitted to Investigator Harper that “Danny [Fish] shot Robert [Williams] and then brought him to Texas.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

