Bassett man walks free when witnesses fail to testify

A Bassett man walked out of Henry County Circuit Court last week a free man when the two alleged victims in the case failed to appear to testify against him.

Cody Cheyenne Moore, 27, of Bassett was scheduled for trial on charges of carjacking with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony subsequent offense, abduction and breaking and entering a dwelling with a deadly weapon in relation to an incident that occurred on May 4, 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore was arrested on May 25, 2019, and indicted by a grand jury in November.

Henry County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Awbrey Watts explained to Judge David Williams that she was prepared for trial, but her two witnesses were no-shows.

"The two victims are not here," Watts said.

All charges against Moore were processed nolle prosse, meaning the state no will longer seek prosecution against Moore on the charges related to the indictment.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.