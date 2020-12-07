Body found in parking lot identified as Franklin County man

A body found behind a restaurant in Henry County more than a week ago has been identified as a Franklin County resident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia identified the body as that of Joseph Jason Denoto, 40, of Old Ferrum Road in Ferrum and said there were no apparent signs of foul play or homicide, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found near a Dumpster behind the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3500 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville on Nov. 23.

Deputies had responded to a 911 call at approximately 7:01 a.m. after an employee of the restaurant reported discovering the dead body in the rear parking lot.

Evidence at the scene could indicate a possible drug overdose, the release said.

The medical examiner’s final autopsy report is pending additional testing.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime, the amount based on the substance of the information.