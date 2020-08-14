Body found in van behind business identified, ruled not to be foul play

The death of a man found two weeks ago in a van behind a business in Martinsville was not because of foul play.
That was the preliminary finding of an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia, a release by the Henry County Sheriff's Office states.
The dead man has been identified as Robert Vincent Hedrick, 50, of 81 Brittany Hill Lane in Axton.
His body was found by investigating deputies who responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 1 that there was an individual slumped over in a vehicle behind The Scrub Board Laundry, which is located at 2038 Rives Road.
Hedrick's body was found inside a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.
No other details about the condition of Hedrick's body or any additional steps in the investigation were included in the release.
Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and ask that anyone having information pertaining to this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.