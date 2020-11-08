Body found in vehicle down embankment in Henry County could be that of missing Ridgeway woman

A body discovered Sunday in a vehicle found down an embankment could be that of a woman from Ridgeway who has been missing since July 3.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed by text message that a body was discovered in the Chestnut Knob area of Henry County and that the vehicle was related to a missing-person report his office has on file.

Jerrold Price wrote on his Facebook account Sunday that he received a call from the sheriff’s office that deputies had found the vehicle his sister, Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, had been driving when she had gone missing.

Valentine, 58, a resident of Ridgeway, last was seen when she left her mother’s house on July 3. She never showed up for a cookout there the next day. Investigators had been looking for her since she was reported missing on July 16.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time of her disappearance, Valentine was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Solara 2-door coupe she had borrowed from a family member. That vehicle’s Virginia license plate number is VC-3019.

Perry did not identify the vehicle found, the gender of the body or any other details related to how the car might have come to be down the embankment.