Body found in vehicle down embankment in Henry County could be that of missing Ridgeway woman

A body discovered Sunday in a vehicle found down an embankment could be that of a woman from Ridgeway who has been missing since July 3.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed by text message that a body was discovered in the Chestnut Knob area of Henry County and that the vehicle was related to a missing-person report his office has on file.
Jerrold Price wrote on his Facebook account Sunday that he received a call from the sheriff’s office that deputies had found the vehicle his sister, Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, had been driving when she had gone missing.
Valentine, 58, a resident of Ridgeway, last was seen when she left her mother’s house on July 3. She never showed up for a cookout there the next day. Investigators had been looking for her since she was reported missing on July 16.
At the time of her disappearance, Valentine was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Solara 2-door coupe she had borrowed from a family member. That vehicle’s Virginia license plate number is VC-3019.
Perry did not identify the vehicle found, the gender of the body or any other details related to how the car might have come to be down the embankment.
Price’s social media post said the car was found at the bottom of a ravine and that apparently “she had lost control of the vehicle and went over the embankment.”
Perry said the body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification.
He referred all other questions to the Virginia State Police, who he said was handling the investigation.
Attempts on Sunday night to contact Price and VSP spokesperson Sgt. Rick Garletts were unsuccessful.
Martinsville Bulletin reporter Holly Kozelsky contributed to this report.
