Body with gunshot wounds found in a field in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unidentified body with multiple gunshot wounds found Saturday afternoon in a field in Fieldale.

The 911 communications center received a call at about 3:52 from someone who had seen the body in a field next to 977 John Baker Road, a sheriff's office release stated.

Deputies found the wounded body on the ground, but they did not know how long the body had been there.

They described the person as being a Black male who was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray pants and black boots.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke where efforts will be made to identify him and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, the release stated.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

Crimestoppers offers up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and substance of the information determines the about of the reward.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.