Bond denied a second time for Martinsville man in relation to deadly El Norteno shooting

Armed with a new attorney, the results were the same for Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, whose bond was denied for his alleged role in a shooting at El Norteno Restaurant that resulted in two people dead and two others seriously injured.
Eggleston is charged with two counts of malicious assault where a victim was injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting in a public place causing injury.
Eggleston is one of three people arrested following the shooting. The most recent was Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, who had been hospitalized for injuries he received during the incident but was arraigned Monday on charges of malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury.
Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville was arrested shortly after the incident on Feb. 4 and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23, both of Martinsville.
Eggleston had been denied bond last month at a hearing in Martinsville General District Court, and with Danville attorney Mark Williams by his side, Eggleston appealed the lower court’s decision before Judge G. Carter Greer in Martinsville District Court on Wednesday morning, when new information about the deadly shootout was brought to light.
Williams called Eggleston’s mother, Tashema Waller, Tina Eggleston John, his grandmother, and a cousin, Henry Waller, all of whom spoke to Rosario Eggleston’s character and work ethic.
Judge Greer remarked at the conclusion of the character testimony that Eggleston’s record was clear of any criminal history.
That’s when Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall called VSP Case Investigator Scott Mitchell to the stand and played security-camera video of the scene inside and outside El Norteno as multiple shootings unfolded.
Hall then asked Mitchell if he was able to identify Eggleston as one of the shooters.
Mitchell asked if Eggleston could remove his face mask in the courtroom, and Greer ordered Eggleston to remove his covering.
“That’s him,” Mitchell said. "Rosario Eggleston. The same as in the video.”
Mitchell said Eggleston first appeared in the video in the bar area of El Norteno.
“The bar is busy, and he’s [Eggleston] in the bar and in the hallway to the bar,” Mitchell said. “He is seen interacting with Jamal Turner.”
Hall asked Mitchell to summarize the shootings as he observed in the video, and Mitchell, just as he has done in previous testimony, described a scene in the front part of the restaurant, where Reid apparently shot at Jaylen Pritchett and missed.
Mitchell said Reid appeared to attempt to go after Pritchett down a hallway that leads to the bar area when Keilo Anton Martin, 23, of Martinsville, held Reid back.
Reid shot Martin at point-blank range, and Martin fell to the floor, and then Jenkins appears to have shot Reid, and Reid fell, Mitchell testified.
Both Martin and Reid died of their injuries in the restaurant.
Mitchell identified a person in the video as it played in the courtroom as Tahj Kapel, who was walking over Martin and Reid after they had been shot and picking up their guns.
“He drops them [guns] multiple times and picks them up again,” Mitchell said. “He then leaves through the front door into the parking lot and turns right.”
Mitchell said Kapel did not appear to have a gun by the time he got to the parking lot, but the question was not asked and testimony did not provide any details as to what happened to the guns Kapel had picked up.
When the shooting in the front area of El Norteno occurred, security camera video played in the courtroom showed a dozen or more patrons of the restaurant fleeing into the bar area and out a door to an outside patio enclosed by an 8-foot-tall gate.
“They were trapped on the patio, and one climbed over,” Mitchell said.
The video then shows two people, whom Mitchell identified as Eggleston and Turner, appearing on the patio, producing guns and beginning to fire into the parking lot as the patrons run back into the restaurant.
Previous testimony has described a Martinsville Police officer on routine patrol approaching Eggleston and Turner and returning fire. That officer has not been identified.
Mitchell said Eggleston and Turner retreated to the door, and Turner collapsed at the door as Eggleston went inside, and then Eggleston opened the door and pulled Turner back inside.
Martinsville Police Lt. Sandy Hines said Eggleston told him that he called the 911 Communications Center after the shooting involving Martin, Reid and Jenkins had occurred and that a black male in a white t-shirt had “pulled a gun and started shooting at him, and he was shooting back.”
“He said his friend [Turner] had been shot in both legs," Hines said.
Williams asked that the video shot immediately after the shooting in the front area be replayed, and at one point Williams asked that it be paused.
“Is this the person you identify as Eggleston,” Williams asked Mitchell.
“It is,” Mitchell said.
“Can you tell me what he has in his hand,” Williams asked.
“A cell phone,” Mitchell said.
Williams asked if 911 tapes had been reviewed and if Eggleston’s phone, which had been seized by police, had been analyzed to see of Eggleston had indeed called the 911 Communications Center.
Mitchell said the tapes had not been reviewed, nor had the phone been analyzed.
“I feel like we’re in a trial and not at a bond hearing,” Williams told Greer. “My client wasn’t in the front area. He was trapped on the patio and he sees Kapel with a gun.
“We have a clear argument of self defense.”
Hall countered by describing Eggleston’s actions as the “lit match” that caused the situation to “explode.”
Greer denied bond to Eggleston and told him he had the right to appeal his decision to the court of appeals.
Turner, Eggleston and Jenkins are all scheduled to be back in Martinsville General District Court on May 20.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.