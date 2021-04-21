Bond denied a second time for Martinsville man in relation to deadly El Norteno shooting

Mitchell said Reid appeared to attempt to go after Pritchett down a hallway that leads to the bar area when Keilo Anton Martin, 23, of Martinsville, held Reid back.

Reid shot Martin at point-blank range, and Martin fell to the floor, and then Jenkins appears to have shot Reid, and Reid fell, Mitchell testified.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Martin and Reid died of their injuries in the restaurant.

Mitchell identified a person in the video as it played in the courtroom as Tahj Kapel, who was walking over Martin and Reid after they had been shot and picking up their guns.

“He drops them [guns] multiple times and picks them up again,” Mitchell said. “He then leaves through the front door into the parking lot and turns right.”

Mitchell said Kapel did not appear to have a gun by the time he got to the parking lot, but the question was not asked and testimony did not provide any details as to what happened to the guns Kapel had picked up.

When the shooting in the front area of El Norteno occurred, security camera video played in the courtroom showed a dozen or more patrons of the restaurant fleeing into the bar area and out a door to an outside patio enclosed by an 8-foot-tall gate.