Callands man to serve 40 years for murder of Chatham woman

A Callands man will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Chatham woman in Henry County Circuit Court Friday evening.

Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester said Friday afternoon his office got word from Rocky Mount Attorney David Furrow that his client, 46-year-old Curtis Trumaine Callaway, was ready to accept a plea agreement.

Callaway was scheduled for a two-week trial set to begin on March 22, and Nester had said at the time Callaway was arrested, almost four years ago, that he intended to seek the death penalty.

But capital punishment was abolished in Virginia on March 24 when Governor Ralph Northam signed the bill that took effect on July 1.

Callaway was incarcerated in the West Virginia Regional Jail in Charleston, West Virginia, about 150 miles away. Henry County officers drove to Charleston Friday afternoon, picked Callaway up and drove him to the Henry County Courthouse on Kings Mountain Road, and court convened shortly after 6 p.m.

Records on file in the Henry County Clerk's office show investigators determined 74-year-old Juanita Dalton visited Calloway's home on Feb. 25, 2018, the day she died.

Her body was found by firefighters with the Axton Volunteer Fire Department in Henry County when they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 5000 block of Irisburg Road.

Records show they found the vehicle in a wooded area about 75 yards from the road and after putting the fire out, they discovered a body inside that was later identified as Dalton.

Callaway was charged with capital murder twice in Dalton's death in addition to rape, arson and abduction with intent to defile.

Nester told the Bulletin by email in Nov. 2018 that Callaway "has two charges of capital murder based on the totality of his actions in killing Ms. Dalton: one for the abduction and the other for the rape. If the jury convicts him of both, the two charges would be merged for sentencing purposes."

On Friday, Judge Carter Greer accepted the plea agreement that called for one of the murder charges to be dropped and the second be amended from capital murder to first-degree murder.

The arson charge remained, but the charges of rape and abduction with intent to defile were dismissed.

Greer accepted the sentencing recommendations of life without parole with all but 40 years suspended, and a 10-year suspended sentence on the arson conviction, leaving an active prison term of 40 years.

The criminal complaint filed by Lt. Thomas Baker of the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated that investigators from both Henry and Pittsylvania counties went to see Callaway at his home in the 1700 block of Water Oak Road, two days after Dalton's body was found.

"Callaway had numerous scratches on his arms and face and there were red stains on his boots that appeared to be blood," the report said.

When deputies asked Callaway if he had seen Dalton recently, the complaint says, he repeatedly denied having seen her at first, but then told investigators she came to his home on Feb. 25 and he drove her car away from the house with her in the passenger seat.

The report did not say why Dalton came to the home or why Callaway drove Dalton's car away with her in it.

The report indicated that Callaway lived with his mother, and later that night his mother received multiple calls from him asking her to come pick him up in the Axton area where the vehicle and Dalton's body had been found earlier that day.

The medical examiner's report stated that Dalton was fatally injured after being stabbed with a sharp-edged pointed object.

Greer noted that Callaway had previously been convicted of four felonies, and the convictions on Friday would likely result in a parole violation in Danville resulting in additional incarceration after his release.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

