Campbell Court on lockdown after spouse's call to school

Campbell Court Elementary was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as a precaution after school officials became concerned after the spouse an employee called the school.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that officials took the call at about 10:38 a.m. and decided to follow the school’s safety plan for students and teachers.

That placed them on lockdown in their classrooms, but the release doesn’t say how long they remained there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release also does not characterize what might have been said in the call that caused the action.

Brock Addison Stanley, 34, of 89 Meadowgreen Dr. in Bassett was the person who called the school, investigators said, and he was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order (all misdemeanors).

He was arrested and is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.

HCSO asks that anyone having information pertaining to this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.