Career opportunities in law enforcement are available in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, but qualified candidates are getting scarce

Perry said it’s not easy finding people with the right skill set to make a career in law enforcement.

“They have to have people skills, good judgment skills, accomplished in conflict resolution and prepared for dangerous situations when they happen,” Perry said.

Growing need

There are currently an estimated 684,200 police officers in the United States, and 18,700 of them are employed in Virginia. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects that number to grow 4.5% by 2024.

But Smith says statewide, sheriff’s offices are facing a 35% turnover rate in jail staffing and a 25% turnover rate in law enforcement staffing.

“If things do not change and change quickly, I am not sure how long I will be able to keep those numbers from coming to our county,” he said.

But Smith said that he did have a message for young people: “Law enforcement is an honorable profession. If you have the genuine desire to help others, this is the profession for you.”

Cassady agreed.

“I will say that one of the best ways to give back to your community and serve your community is to be a law enforcement officer,” he said.