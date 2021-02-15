Career opportunities in law enforcement are available in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, but qualified candidates are getting scarce

The Martinsville Police Department recently announced the hiring of three new police officers -- Matteu Harper, Alfredo Huerta and David Koger -- who in the fall attended the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy as recruits.
They took their oaths of office administered by Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett and received their badges from Police Chief Eddie Cassady.
They were the most recent additions to a police force that had been been through a hiring freeze and now has more openings to fill. And MPD isn't the only law enforcement agency around the area that could use help -- and has trouble finding it.
During budget discussions in June, Cassady told the Martinsville City Council that “I’m down an officer now, I have two in the academy, but I’m under a hiring freeze.”
That freeze had been implemented by City Manager Leon Towarnicki near the beginning of the pandemic but was lifted when financial reports began to indicate the pandemic's negative impact to the city would be minimal and that the hiring restriction was not warranted.
“The Martinsville Police Department currently has 44 sworn officers and four civilian staff,” Cassady said. “Currently we have one opening as a patrol officer and an opening in civilian staff, so our totals would be 45 sworn and five civilian, making a total of 50 employees.”
Applicants must be at least 21, hold a valid Virginia driver's license, have a high school diploma or GED, have good employment, police, credit and personal records and be of good physical and mental health.
Applicants also must be able to pass entry-level psychological and polygraph tests.
Preference will be given to certified officers and those who have completed the training required by the state.
The starting rate for a Martinsville police officer is $35,791, with an increase upon law enforcement certification.
The opening in civilian staff is for a police support specialist, who would provide clerical assistance and file maintenance of court records and evidence in the Records and Services Unit Division.
Graduation from high school or the equivalent is required as well as four years of experience in general or specialized clerical work.
The minimum pay for a support specialist is $30,375.
Applications decline
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says his department currently has one opening, “but our application pool is abysmal,” Smith said. “Over the past ten years, we have seen applications fall off dramatically.
“Because of years of substandard and stagnant pay, and a nationally portrayed sense of hatred largely aimed at local law enforcement, young people do not see this as an honorable profession anymore.”
In Patrick County, an applicant must have a high school diploma or GED, no prior serious criminal convictions, no prior DUI convictions, must pass a written exam and thorough background investigation and be 21 by completion of initial training.
“We are asking folks to work nights, weekends and holidays and be the recipient of endless public disdain,” Smith said. “We are asking them to work for wages barely above the proposed minimum wage with no future step increases.
“That is what we are supposed to recruit with.”
The General Assembly last year passed a law that would increase minimum wage to $9.50 per hour effective May 1, $11 on Jan. 1 of the following year and $12 in 2023.
Increases to $13.50 will occur in 2025 and finally a minimum wage of $15 would be reached on Jan. 1, 2026, contingent on enactment by the General Assembly by July 1, 2024.
Smith notes that $15 an hour equates to an annual salary of $31,200, and the state pays a deputy sheriff $33,476.
“Every deputy who has left me to go to another organization has basically told me that they didn’t want to leave, but they couldn’t afford to stay,” Smith said. “We haven’t received very much support from the state in decades in terms of deputy pay - our last major pay adjustment was in 1999, and it’s been downhill since then.”
Jail jobs
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said his department is fully staffed, but applications are being accepted for approximately 85 people to hired for the new jail, which is scheduled to open in early 2022.
“This will be a very good job in the new jail,” Perry said. “A lot of things will improve, and we’ll be able to take care of the inmates better.”
Perry said the first group of about 30 new employees will begin in August.
“They will go through the academy, and most will be trained before the jail ever opens,” Perry said.
A new Henry County deputy is paid $37,500, which includes the state-funded portion and a supplement added by the county.
“It’s getting harder to find qualified applicants,” Perry said. “Law enforcement is diverse, demanding and unfairly scrutinized in the last year.
“It [that scrutiny] has had its effect on law enforcement, and we’re seeing people leave - young people that don’t want to be treated this way.”
Perry said the pay improves once an officer gets experience and advances within the department, but the “starting pay needs help - it’s an important job for society, and when the pay is barely above the poverty level to begin with, it’s not very enticing.”
Perry said it’s not easy finding people with the right skill set to make a career in law enforcement.
“They have to have people skills, good judgment skills, accomplished in conflict resolution and prepared for dangerous situations when they happen,” Perry said.
Growing need
There are currently an estimated 684,200 police officers in the United States, and 18,700 of them are employed in Virginia. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects that number to grow 4.5% by 2024.
But Smith says statewide, sheriff’s offices are facing a 35% turnover rate in jail staffing and a 25% turnover rate in law enforcement staffing.
“If things do not change and change quickly, I am not sure how long I will be able to keep those numbers from coming to our county,” he said.
But Smith said that he did have a message for young people: “Law enforcement is an honorable profession. If you have the genuine desire to help others, this is the profession for you.”
Cassady agreed.
“I will say that one of the best ways to give back to your community and serve your community is to be a law enforcement officer,” he said.
Perry said despite some setbacks in attitudes by the public toward law enforcement, he’s still optimistic that negative feelings will run their course.
“It is a good job where you can work and provide for a family with benefits and retirement,” Perry said. “I’m hopeful that there will be a day and age when local law enforcement will be recognized for their contributions to society."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.