Caretaker found guilty of identity fraud in Henry County case

A Snow Creek woman was found guilty Monday of seven misdemeanors and one felony on various fraud charges related to caring for elderly residents.
In Henry County's first jury trial in a year Eva Carol Belcher, 60, was found guilty of using identify fraud to obtain goods, services of money with a value of more than $200, which is a felony, and seven misdemeanors for identity fraud to obtain goods, services or money with a value of $200 or less and one
Testimony in the case brought by Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester began Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court. Attorney Joseph Sanzone of Lynchburg represented Belcher.
The jury recommend 12 months in prison each on the seven misdemeanor convictions and 7.5 years on the felony conviction. The formal sentence will be set by a judge in September.
Belcher had been indicted on 41 charges related to identity theft, with 18 of those involving her buying gift cards with a credit card.
The case against Belcher that unfolded during testimony stretched back to September 2016, when she was employed as a caretaker for Charlotte McClain, who is now 78, until Belcher was fired in March 2018.
Her duties included shopping for groceries for the household, and for that purpose, she was given the use of Charlotte McClain's credit card, testimony revealed.
McClain's son, James McClain, said his concerns began when he found a Walmart receipt with things his mother wasn't likely to use -- such as three $3 earrings for pierced ears. Her ears aren't pierced.
His review of grocery store receipts revealed that his mother's credit card and Belcher's Kroger Plus card were used to buy gift cards for Kroger, Belk, McDonald's and Applebee's and also grocery items that his mother never used, such as Natural Light beer, cat food, Kibbles and Bits dog food and Wild Cherry Pepsi, he testified.
McClain talked to Virginia State Police Special Agent Susan Armstrong on March 14, 2018, about his concerns, and on March 21, 2018, he had a mandatory meeting of his mother's caretakers. At that meeting, he told them he had concerns about financial irregularities, he testified, so he was letting them all go.
Belcher testified in her defense that Charlotte McClain had told her to buy gift cards with the credit card and that she thought it was on behalf of a church fundraiser. Charlotte McClain testified she never asked Belcher to buy gift cards and never was aware of any gift cards.
Both James and Charlotte McClain said Belcher provided good care as an aide.
Witnesses who testified in the case included Sandra Smith, Rosie King and Judy Gravely, who also had worked as caretakers for McClain; Martha Ferrell, Carol Hooker Stermer, Martha Franck Rollins, Sue Rosser, Sue Lester and Susan Crafton, who testified that Belcher provided high quality care that inspired her charges; and Belcher's husband, Jimmy Belcher, and granddaughter, Madison Craig.
