Cascade man to serve 8 months on drug distribution charges
Cascade man to serve 8 months on drug distribution charges

Charles Daniel Aaron

 HCSO

A Cascade man was sentenced last week in Henry County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison with all but 8 months suspended on drug-distribution charges.

Charles Daniel Aaron was indicted in December for distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine on April 16, 2019. 

On Wednesday, Aaron was sentenced on the heroin charge to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 8 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, $240 in restitution and $3,668 in court costs.

He received an additional 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 8 months suspended, and 2 years supervised probation for the methamphetamine charge. 

Aaron is due in Martinsville Circuit Court on Aug. 12 for deferred disposition on a possession of methamphetamine charge, where it is agreed that he will receive 1 year of supervised probation to begin upon sentencing. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

